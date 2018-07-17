Preds Sign Goaltender Juuse Saros to Three-Year Contract

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Monday that the team has signed restricted free-agent goaltender Juuse Saros to a three-year, $4.5 million contract. Saros will make $1.5 million in each of the three seasons.
Saros, who is 23 , was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team after posting an 11-5-7 record with a 2.44 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and three shutouts in 2017-18. The 5-foot-11 goaltender closed out the regular season with the third-best save percentage in franchise history, trailing only Pekka Rinne’s .927 in 2017-18 and .930 in 2010-11. From Nov. 4 to the end of the regular season, Saros led NHL goaltenders in save percentage (.935) and was fourth in goals-against average (2.19). He set the Predators record for most saves in a shutout with 46 on Dec. 14 at Edmonton and became the first goalie in team history to tally multiple 40-plus save shutouts in the same season. Saros started the second half of all 11 of Nashville’s back-to-backs this season and went 8-1-2, with five of those victories coming on the road. He appeared in four playoff games for the Predators last season, allowing only two goals on 42 shots faced for a 1.05 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.
Originally a fourth-round (99th overall) pick by the Predators in the 2013 NHL Draft, Saros owns a 21-14-10 record, 2.42 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 48 NHL games. The Forssa, Finland, native teamed up with Rinne to post the NHL’s best save percentage (.923) and second-best goals against average (2.49) in 2017-18, helping the Predators claim the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time in franchise history. Saros has appeared in six career postseason games with the Preds – including two in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final – and has posted a 1.76 goals-against average, allowing five goals on 59 shots against.