Preds Shut Out By Kings

The Los Angeles Kings scored three times in the third period on their way to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result moves Nashville’s overall record to 15-13-5, including a 0-2-1 mark in their last three at home.
Nashville generated plenty of chances through the first 40 minutes, registering 21 shots and finding themselves down 1-0 on a first-period goal from the Kings. Two goals in nine seconds from Los Angeles in the third was all the Kings needed to pull away and collect their second victory over the Preds this season as Peter Budaj recorded 28 saves for the shutout.
“Tonight, we were right in it there [going into] the third period,” Captain Mike Fisher said. “We felt like we’d come out and have a good period. It was back and forth and we just gave up a couple of chances that cost us the game there in the third. We just couldn’t find a way to win, and it’s disappointing.”
“There are some things we can do better defensively, too,” defenseman Roman Josi said. “Like tonight in the third, we definitely left [Pekka Rinne] hanging back there, but I think it’s a big thing from the start; we have to go and try to get the first goal and win the game. The game is so much easier when you have that lead, you’re playing with the momentum and everything. We have to make sure we do that.”
Said Predators Head Coach Peter Laviolette: “I definitely think that from a consistency standpoint, it needs to be better. Win two, lose two, win two, lose one, win one, lose three – you’re going nowhere in mud really quick. We have to string something together.
“We’re inconsistent. From night to night, it’s inconsistent. It has to be more consistent with what we’re doing.”
The Preds will now have four days off for the Christmas holiday before they look to regroup when Minnesota comes to town on Dec. 27.
“We’ve had some good games against good opponents,” Fisher said. “Tonight was a huge one; we’re right there with L.A. and we just needed a better effort, a better game. But we’ll regroup and take our rest. We need it. We’ll come back and get ready to get better.”
Notes:
Defenseman P.K. Subban (day-to-day, upper-body) missed his fourth consecutive game due to injury.
Calle Jarnkrok skated in his 200th career NHL game on Thursday night.
The Preds will now begin their holiday break, with their next game coming on Dec. 27 when they host the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena.