Preds Show Off Western Conference Championship Banner

Prior to the Predators home opener on Oct. 10, the team will unveil the 2016-17 Western Conference Championship banner and raise it high above the ice in their home rink, a reminder of how far they’ve come and where they still want to go.
It’s a simple yet impactful design – donned with the team’s primary logo at the top, followed by script and the Tri-Star guitar pick logo at the bottom, all set on a background of Gold.
A new Seventh Man banner will also join its counterpart in the rafters, complete with the familiar No. 7, but this time with a special feature, the names of Preds Season-Ticket Citizens emblazoned onto the border of the piece.
Season-Ticket Citizens got a sneak peek at both banners during the annual Meet the Team event on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, one week away from the official unveiling.
The Predators open the 2017 season on Thursday night in Boston as they take on the Bruins.