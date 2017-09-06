Preds Open Training Camp on Thursday

The Nashville Predators announced the complete schedule and roster for their 2017 training camp, which will begin with physicals and a team meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14 with the team’s first organized practice set for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:45 a.m. CT at Centennial Sportsplex. Dates, times and roster are subject to change. The Predators’ rookie camp is also scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 with an on-ice session at Centennial Sportsplex.
Nashville’s three-week training camp is headlined by six preseason games, including a two-game set (3:30 and 7 p.m.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators will then hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Nashville returns home to face the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. and will wrap up the preseason with a 7 p.m. contest against the Lightning on Saturday, Sept. 30.
All training camp sessions – with the exception of a 2 p.m. scrimmage at Ford Ice Center on Sept. 17 – will be held at Centennial Sportsplex.
Training camp will be attended by 54 players – 45 players are under contract with Nashville and nine are on American Hockey League contracts with Milwaukee or are attending on an amateur or professional tryout. Nashville’s training camp roster will consist of 30 forwards, 19 defensemen and five goalies and is available by clicking here.
The Predators’ rookie camp is also scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 with an on-ice session at Centennial Sportsplex. A total of 22 players – 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies, comprised of Predators prospects and amateur or professional tryouts – will compete in a four-team rookie tournament hosted at Germain Arena in Estero, Florida, from Sept. 9-12. The Lightning, Panthers and Washington Capitals will also compete in the tournament. Nashville’s rookie camp roster can be viewed by clicking here and all rookie camp tournament games will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.
Rookie Camp/Training Camp Schedule:
Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. – Rookie ice
Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. – Rookie ice
Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. – Rookie tournament game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. – Rookie tournament game vs. Florida Panthers
Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. – Rookie tournament game vs. Washington Capitals
Sept. 15 at 7 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – On-ice testing (veteran players first)
•10 a.m. – Media availability for players tested early
•1 p.m. – Media availability for players tested late
Sept. 16 at 9:15 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. – Group A goalies on ice
•9:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Group A team on ice
•11:15 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. – Group B goalies on ice
•11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Group B team on ice
Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. – Scrimmage at Ford Ice Center
Sept. 18 at 9:15 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. – Group A goalies on ice
•9:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Group A team on ice
•11:15 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. – Group B goalies on ice
•11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Group B team on ice
Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. – Game vs. Florida Panthers (Bridgestone Arena)
•7 p.m. – Game vs. Florida Panthers (Bridgestone Arena)
Sept. 20 at 10:15 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. – Group A goalies on ice
•10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Group A team on ice
•12:15 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. – Group B goalies on ice
•12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Group B team on ice
Sept. 21 at 10:15 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. – Group A goalies on ice
•10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Group A team on ice
•12:15 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. – Group B goalies on ice
•12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Group B team on ice
Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. – Game players to Centennial
•6:30 p.m. – Game at Tampa Bay Lightning
Sept. 23 at 9:15 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. – Group A goalies on ice
•9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Group A team on ice
•12:15 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. – Group B goalies on ice
•12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Group B team on ice
Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. – Game at Columbus Blue Jackets
Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. – Practice at Centennial
Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. – Practice at Centennial
Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. – Morning skate at Centennial
•7 p.m. – Game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Bridgestone Arena)
Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. – Practice at Centennial
Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. – Morning skate at Centennial
•7 p.m. – Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Bridgestone Arena)
Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. – Practice at Centennial
Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. – Practice at Centennial
Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. – Practice at Centennial