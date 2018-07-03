Preds Ink Free Agent Magwood Who Starred in Futures Game

Magwood, 20 (4/22/98), participated in the team’s 2018 Development Camp in Nashville, notching a hat trick in Friday’s Future Stars Game at Bridgestone Arena. He was fourth on the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts in points last season with 59 (27g-32a), his third campaign with the team. He set career highs in games played (65), goals (27), assists (32), points (59) and plus-minus (+27) at the OHL level and helped Barrie claim the Central Division title for the second time in three seasons. The 5-foot-10 center has 106 points (52g-54a) in 173 career OHL games for Barrie.
Never drafted, the Cambridge, Ont., native played his youth hockey in the Cambridge Hawks system and spent the 2014-15 season with the Cambridge Winter Hawks of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League before moving to Barrie. The Colts drafted him in the sixth round (113th overall) of the 2014 OHL Priority Selection.