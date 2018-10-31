Preds Goaltender Pekka Rinne Activated from IR

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Wednesday that the club has activated goaltender Pekka Rinne from Injured Reserve. Additionally, the team has reassigned goaltender Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL).
The Predators will take on Tampa Bay on Thursday before returning home to host Boston on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Bridgestone Arena.