Preds Fall to Las Vegas in Shootout

The first-ever meeting between the Predators and expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Friday came replete with fascinating storylines.
May they interest you in the return of ex-Predators forward James Neal? What about the first official NHL clash of Subban brothers?
Most interesting of all was the matchup itself, which pitted a Predators team aiming to continue its rise toward the top of the league standings against the upstart Golden Knights, who aren’t far behind.
The Golden Knights recovered from a blown two-goal lead to defeat the Predators 4-3 in a shootout.