Preds Fall in Shootout to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved into a tie for second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 2-1 shootout win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Sidney Crosby scored the only goal in the shootout after Ryan Ellis tied the game 1-1 for the Predators at 16:59 of the third period with a shot from the right face-off circle.
Bryan Rust scored, and Matt Murray made 28 saves for the Penguins (40-24-11), who are tied with the New York Islanders, three points behind the Washington Capitals for first place.
Pekka Rinne made 32 saves for the Predators (42-27-6), who are two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central Division. The Jets are playing at the Vegas Golden Knights.
Rust gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the second period with a shot from the top of the goal crease. He received a pass from Kris Letang and beat Rinne with a backhand.