Preds Fall in Extra Time in Back-to-Back Games

The result sees the Preds go 0-0-2 in their back-to-back set in Toronto and Ottawa, with Nashville battling back to salvage at least a point for the third consecutive game after entering the third period down by a goal in both games. The Predators have earned an impressive mark of points in 13 of their last 14 outings.
The Predators tied the game late in regulation on Subban’s second of the night, but the Senators managed to spoil Kyle Turris’s return to Ottawa, including a second period that saw Nashville register just four shots, while giving up two goals to the home team.
“We were average in the first [period], we were way, way, way below average in the second, maybe one of the worst of the year,” Predators Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. “The guys pushed in the third period to try and win a hockey game, but we shot ourselves in the foot in the second period.”
Subban threw a puck at the net and got a friendly bounce just 34 seconds into Thursday’s contest for his 14th of the season and a 1-0 lead, and after Ottawa tied the game, Calle Jarnkrok potted his 13th before the period was out to give Nashville the advantage after 20 minutes.
The second period saw Max McCormick and Magnus Paajarvi give Ottawa their first lead of the night with the Predators unable to generate chances and match the Senators compete level in the frame.
“It was probably the worst period of our year so far,” Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm said of the second. “I felt like we could’ve done a better job, especially in the second and maybe not put ourselves in a position being down going into the third. It’s a big point, but we needed two tonight.”
Nashville rallied in the third, putting 21 shots on goaltender Craig Anderson, and Subban’s shot with 4:18 remaining in regulation found a way to the back of the net, allowing Subban to tie his career-high with his 15th goal of the season.
But in overtime, Mike Hoffman’s speed was too much and he beat Juuse Saros to hand Nashville their second loss past regulation in as many nights.
“We’re not here to get points, we’re here to win hockey games,” Laviolette said. “I think the second period is going to leave a bad taste in everybody’s mouth. They competed really hard in the third period and pushed the gas pedal down to try and get a win, salvage points, but it’s hard to look by the second period. We have to be better than that.”
Notes:
Filip Forsberg served the final game of his three-game suspension on Thursday. Forsberg is eligible to return to the lineup when the Predators face the Canadiens on Saturday.
Nashville’s four-game trip will conclude Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montréal before returning home to host four straight at Bridgestone Arena, beginning on Tuesday night against St. Louis.
Pete Weber’s Postgame Report