Preds Edge Bruins 2 to 1 as Saros is Solid in Goal

The Predators defeated the Bruins 2-1 on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators forward Filip Forsberg netted the game-winning goal in the final three minutes of the second period, and it was the sixth time in eight starts this season that goaltender Juuse Saros has allowed one goal or less.
Already without forwards James Neal and Colin Wilson as well as defenseman P.K. Subban because of injuries, the Predators lost defenseman Roman Josi to an upper-body injury. Josi received a high hit from Bruins forward Anton Blidh late in the first period of an incredibly physical game. Despite being sufficiently shorthanded, Nashville was able to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month.
Predators forward Austin Watson scored the opening goal to extend his career-high scoring streak to three games. In doing so, Watson exceeded his goal total from last season in 19 fewer games with his fourth this season. Each of Watson’s past three goals have occurred within a few feet from the crease on the kind of hard-nosed plays that the big-bodied Watson should be making.
There was a notable lineup change among the Predators’ forwards, with Derek Grant, claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Wednesday, centering the team’s fourth line and immediately involving himself physically. Grant, who left in the second period after fighting Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid, replaced veteran Mike Ribeiro, who was scratched for the first time this season.
Subban missed his 13th consecutive game, but he took part in Thursday’s optional morning skate, the first time he’s participated in an organized team activity since leaving the lineup because of injury last month. Subban is still on injured reserve with an upper-body injury that’s believed to be a herniated disc.
A five-game road trip starts Saturday afternoon in Denver against the NHL-worst Avalanche. The Predators have defeated the Avalanche twice at Pepsi Center this season. Faceoff is set for 2 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast as part of the Fifth Third Bank/Nashville Predators Radio Network.
