Preds Acquire Forward Nick Baptiste from Buffalo

Baptiste, 23 (8/4/95), split the 2017-18 season between the Sabres and the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans. He had four goals and six points in 33 games with the Sabres – his second NHL season – and an additional 18 points (7g-11a) in 36 contests with the Americans. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right wing has suited up in 47 NHL games and has posted 10 points (7g-3a) since making his League debut on Oct. 18, 2016. In 157 career AHL games – all with Rochester – Baptiste has tallied 45 goals and 87 points, including a career-best 41 (25g-16a) in 2015-16.
Originally drafted in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Sabres, Baptiste played four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, appearing in 248 contests with Sudbury and Erie. He led Sudbury in scoring in 2013-14 with 89 points (45g-44a) and captained the team the next season until he was traded to Erie where he helped the Otters to the OHL Final. The Ottawa, Ont., native won a gold medal with Canada at the 2013 IIHF U-18 World Championship, recording eight points (3g-5a) in seven games.
