Predators Sign Ryan Hartman to One-Year Contract

Hartman, 23 (9/20/94), had six points (3g-3a) and 14 penalty minutes in 21 games last season with Nashville after being acquired from Chicago on Feb. 26. He recorded a combined 31 points (11g-20a) in 78 games with the Predators and Blackhawks during the 2017-18 regular season, his second as a full-time NHL player. Hartman featured in nine playoff games for the Predators and tallied two goals and an assist, including the game-winning goal in Game 2 of Nashville’s Western Conference First Round series against Colorado. The 6-foot, 181-pound winger notched the game-winning goal in his first contest with the team on Feb. 27 in Nashville’s 6-5 win at Winnipeg.
Originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Hartman spent two seasons with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs from 2014-16, posting 79 points (31g-48a) in 139 games before jumping to the NHL. The Hilton Head Island, S.C., native competed for the Plymouth Whalers in the Ontario Hockey League from 2012-14, where he finished second on the team in scoring in his rookie season with 60 points (23g-37a) and played in the CHL’s Top Prospects Game. Prior to his time in the OHL, Hartman played for the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Mich., from 2010-12. He won gold with Team USA at the 2013 World Junior Championship in Russia and 2012 Under-18 Championship in the Czech Republic.