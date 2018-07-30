Predators Sign Forward Miikka Salomaki to Two-Year Contract

Salomaki, 25 (3/9/93), appeared in 58 regular-season games for the Predators in 2017-18 and recorded eight points (2g-6a) and 34 penalty minutes. He ranked fourth on Nashville in hits last season with 114 and set a career high in blocked shots with 35. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound forward also featured in eight playoff games for the Preds and picked up 11 shots. Now entering his fourth full NHL season, Salomaki has eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 125 career games along with 64 penalty minutes and 299 hits, the fourth-most among Nashville players since 2015-16. He suited up – and scored – in his NHL debut on Jan. 8, 2015, against Dallas and posted a career-high 10 points (5g-5a) in 2015-16.
Originally Nashville’s second-round (52nd overall) pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, the Raahe, Finland native completed two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals before joining the Preds, posting 71 points (29g-42a) in 121 career American Hockey League contests. He tallied a team-leading 50 points (20g-30a) as a rookie for the Admirals in 2013-14, which was tied for fifth among first-year AHLers. Salomaki has represented Finland internationally seven times, most recently helping his country to a silver medal at the 2014 World Championship.