Predators Hang On to defeat Wild, Get Third Straight Win

Filip Forsberg scored his third goal in two games for the Nashville Predators in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.
The Predators (5-1-0) have won three consecutive games and went 3-1-0 on their four-game home stand.
After Pekka Rinne made the save on Nino Niederreiter on a breakaway with 2:41 remaining, Nashville killed a tripping penalty against Miikka Salomaki with 2:17 left while leading 3-2.
The Wild (1-2-2) had a three-game point streak end.
Craig Smith gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:01 of the first period on the power play. P.K. Subban took a shot from the point, and Smith beat goaltender Alex Stalock on the rebound.
Matt Dumba scored for the Wild at 13:29 on the power play to tie the game 1-1. The puck bounced out to the high slot, and Dumba one-timed the puck past Rinne.
Mattias Ekholm gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 3:51 of the second period on a shot from the slot. Ryan Johansen led the rush and found Ekholm with a pass in the slot for his second assist of the night.
Forsberg gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 12:02 when he scored on a breakaway. Kyle Turris stole the puck and passed it to Forsberg coming off the bench, and he beat Stalock for his fourth goal.
Mikko Koivu scored for the Wild to make it 3-2 at 15:03. Mikael Granlund forced a turnover behind the Predators net and found Koivu.
Salomaki scored an empty-net goal after exiting the penalty box to make it 4-2 with 11 seconds remaining.
Pete Weber’s Postgame Report