Predators Fall to Canadiens in Overtime

The Predators opened the 2017 portion of their schedule with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.
The main storyline of Tuesday’s game was the return of former Predators captain Shea Weber, who made his first appearance at Bridgestone Arena since being traded during the offseason. At the first media timeout, the Predators honored Weber with a tribute video, eliciting a standing ovation from the crowd and appreciation from Weber, who saluted the crowd in response. Weber tied the score early in the third period on an assist from former Predators forward Alex Radulov.
Inconsistent is the best way to describe the Predators as they near the halfway point of the season, regularly following up strong performances with disappointing efforts. Tuesday’s effort wasn’t Nashville’s most impressive, being outshot 38-21 through regulation. The Predators were able to salvage a point behind stellar goaltending from Pekka Rinne but lost for the 16th time in 3-on-3 overtime since the start of last season on goal by Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty.
Beating Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, a one-time NHL MVP, is always difficult, especially on only 13 shots, which is what the Predators had until forward Kevin Fiala’s backhand deflected past Price with 54 seconds left in the second period. Fiala’s goal, his sixth this season, may have actually been his least dangerous scoring chance of the game as he spent most of it buzzing around the net. The 20-year-old has been impressive over the past several games, finally being rewarded Tuesday by ending a 13-game goal drought.
Predators defenseman P.K. Subban didn’t play against his former team, missing his eighth consecutive game with an upper-body injury that’s believed to be a herniated disc. Subban, however, was elected Central Division captain Tuesday for the NHL All-Star Game, being held later this month in Los Angeles.
The Predators begin a three-game road trip with a visit to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast following Coffee County Middle School basketball on Thursday night.
Pete Weber’s Postgame Report