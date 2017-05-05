Predators Fall 2-1 to Blues in Game 5, Head Back to Bridgestone Arena

The Predators’ first trip to the Western Conference final experienced a delay Friday, the result of a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the second-round series.
Nashville’s pursuit of franchise history will be put on hold until at least Sunday, when the Predators will get another shot in Game 6 on Sunday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena, where they have won eight consecutive playoff games.
At the 25-second mark of the third period, Blues forward Jaden Schwartz popped in a game-winning rebound to prevent his team from being eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Blues’ main objective in their attempt to extend their season was scoring the first goal, which they hadn’t done in losing three of four. St. Louis led for a total of 3:51 in the first four games and aimed to correct that Friday, owning the puck-possession advantage in the first period.
Back-to-back Predators penalties, committed 10 seconds apart, awarded the Blues a lengthy two-man advantage in the final minutes of the period. It was a critical opportunity that they squandered, putting one shot on goal during the 1:50 stretch. Dangerous Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko had five shot attempts, three of which Predators captain Mike Fisher blocked.
St. Louis ultimately achieved its first-goal goal, with forward Dmitrij Jaskin slipping behind the Nashville defense and flinging a rebound over goaltender Pekka Rinne.
When the Predators later received their own two-man advantage in the second period, forward James Neal was the recipient of a brilliant passing display, tying the game with a layup goal.