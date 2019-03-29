Predators Defeat Penguins, Tie for Central Division Lead

The Predators (44-28-6) are tied in points with the Winnipeg Jets and are four points ahead of the St. Louis Blues, who lost 4-2 at the New York Rangers on Friday. Nashville has played one more game than Winnipeg.
Craig Smith and P.K. Subban each had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson scored his 100th NHL goal, and Pekka Rinne made 42 saves for the Predators, who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games after losing four of their previous six (2-4-0).
The Penguins (42-25-11) are third in the Metropolitan Division, five points behind the Washington Capitals and two points behind the New York Islanders. They are four points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes and five points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
Matt Murray made 23 saves for Pittsburgh, which had its three-game winning streak end. It has lost its past three home games (0-2-1).
Smith gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 1:35 of the first period. With his back to the play, Smith deflected a shot from Matt Irwin blocker side for his 20th goal of the season.
Arvidsson made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 17:36 of the second period. He took a snap shot through Penguins defenseman Erik Gudbranson’s legs glove side from the left face-off circle for his 32nd goal of the season, which set a NHL career-high.
The Predators scored on one of two power plays after going 0-for-10 in their previous six games.
Subban scored on a slap shot, making it 3-0 with 2:32 remaining in the third period before Nick Bjugstad cut it to 3-1 with 1:03 left.