Predators Acquire Forward Kyle Turris, Signs Six-Year Deal

“Kyle is one of the best two-way centers in the National Hockey League,” Poile said. “He should be a great fit in our locker room and will bolster our lineup and give us the depth that’s necessary during the regular season and the playoffs. He is someone who can play in all situations and will help us tremendously on both ends of the ice. He will give our coaching staff a number of options in terms of offensive production and defensive responsibilities.”
Turris, 28 (8/14/89), has nine points (3g-6a) in 11 games with the Ottawa Senators this season. He led the Senators in goals last season, scoring a career-high 27, while adding 28 assists for 55 points. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound center has tallied at least 55 points in three of his last four seasons and had a career-best 64 points (24g-40a) in 2014-15. Over the course of his seven seasons in Ottawa, Turris led the team in goals with 117 and was second to only Erik Karlsson in points (274) and power-play points (73). He had 10 points (4g-6a) in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs and helped lead Ottawa to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2007. Turris has 13 goals and 14 assists in 46 career postseason games and his 24 playoff points with Ottawa ranks second among all Senators since 2010-11.
A native of New Westminster, B.C., Turris was selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2007 NHL Draft and is the highest-ever drafted Canadian Tier II Junior A player. Prior to his one season at the University of Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers in points with 35 (11g-24a), Turris won the British Columbia Hock-ey League’s championship in 2006 with the Burnaby Express. He finished second in the BCHL in scoring with 121 points (66g-55a) as a 17-year-old in 2006-07 and was named the Coastal Conference’s Most Valuable Player. Turris is a three-time gold medal winner at the international level and most notably won the 2008 World Junior Championship as a member of Team Canada, where he led his team in points with eight (4g-4a) in seven games.
The Predators take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Columbus.