Poile Adds Parenteau, Pleased with Preds Roster

Prior to Wednesday’s NHL Trade Deadline, Predators General Manager David Poile said he would be content with his club’s roster even if he didn’t make any further moves.
He’s even happier with it now.
The Preds acquired forward P.A. Parenteau from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, an acquisition that should help the team down the stretch.
A veteran forward with 13 goals and 27 points this season with the Devils, the 33-year-old Parenteau has the capability to put the puck in the net, and Poile believes he could fit anywhere on Nashville’s top three forward lines.
“We were just looking for some depth on our top nine forwards, little bit of competition for our offensive guys,” Poile said. “This is a real good add, a guy that has pretty good stats this year – 13 goals already and certainly can jump into our top three lines and give us a little bit of an offensive boost. He’s also really good at shootouts, which I suspect we’ll have a few more of those before the year is over. It just feels like a really good add to our hockey club to make us a little bit deeper than we were before we made the trade.”
Nashville, TN – December 3: Matt Irwin #52 of the Nashville Predators defends against PA Parenteau #11 of the New Jersey Devils during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on December 3, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Russell
Prior to the deadline, Poile had already dealt for veteran forwards Cody McLeod and Vernon Fiddler, and combined with the addition of players like Matt Irwin, Yannick Weber and Juuse Saros, the general manager likes the look of his roster with less than six weeks remaining in the regular season.
“I didn’t think we needed to do too much based on the depth that we had and the way everybody was playing,” Poile said. “I think less disruption is probably better at this time, and I think Parenteau being a veteran player should probably assimilate to our team pretty easily.”
The recent play of the team certainly helped the comfort level. Nashville has points in six consecutive games, and with players like Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban – just to name a few – elevating their games as of late, Poile has reason to believe the best is yet to come.
“The feeling is good, we’re finding different ways to win games and one of the things that’s really jumping out at us is our offense has been the best it’s been in years,” Poile said. “We have some good things going on all three of our top lines, and we’re producing, so we’re playing very exciting hockey.” Then our defense, which we felt was going to be really good at the beginning of the season, is finally healthy and everybody is probably getting into top form, and I really think that’s making a huge difference in our team… I think we’re going in the right direction.”