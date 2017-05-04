«

Phil Bonham ‘Night of Miles’ Held at Raider Track

Stan Jarrell and the daughters and grandchildren of Phil Bonham are honored on on Tuesday at the Phil Bonham Night of Miles[Photo by Kerry Pearson]

On Tuesday night, the Coffee County CHS track program hosted Shelbyville for a 2 team meet before embarking on the “Phil Bonham Night of Miles” at the newly remodeled track.  The Raiders and Lady Raiders each grabbed wins in the meet with Shelbyville before the highlight of the night, which was the running of 3 special mile races in honor of Phil Bonham and Stan Jarrell.

Bonham and Jarrell coached track at Coffee County for nearly 30 years ending last spring.  Coach Jarrell retired last May following the state meet and Coach Bonham passed away in March of last year.   Coach Nathan Wanuch came up with the idea of the “Night of Miles” centering on the long and iconic history of the mile race and how it so closely paralleled the impact and longevity exhibited by Bonham and Jarrell.   In the open community mile about 40 people walked or ran the mile.  CHS alumni Andy Rosson took first place for the boys in a time of 6:02.  Fourth grade, Stones River Track Club athlete, Sophie McInturff claimed first place for the girls in 6:37.  In the invitational girls’ heat, CHS athlete Sarah Pearson barely edged teammate Emily St. John to win the event with a time of 6:04.51.  In the individual boys’ heat, Alec Beers from Birmingham, Alabama claimed first place in a time of 4:32.83.

Stan Jarrell fires the starting pistol for the mile race on Tuesday at the Phil Bonham Night of Miles[Photo by Kerry Pearson]

Following the races, special presentations were made to Coach Jarrell and the family of Coach Bonham.

The full results from the meet with Shelbyville are listed below.  The CHS track teams will travel to Murfreesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week to compete in the Sub-Sectional.  Events each day are scheduled to begin at 4 PM.

 

 

CHS Home Meet with Shelbyville

Girls’ Events

Triple Jump      
Young Karson Coffee 34-3
       
Long Jump      
Young Karson Coffee 16-3
Anderson Makenzie Coffee 13-10
Haggard Chloe Coffee 13-5
Alford Keyleigh Coffee 12-5
Martin Renee Coffee 11-3
       
Discus      
Floyd Faith Coffee 68-4
Norton Keisheal Coffee 53-0
Tidwell Kayleigh Coffee 48-0
       
Shot Put      
Pearson Sarah Coffee 29-3
Floyd Faith Coffee 28-3
Norton Keisheal Coffee 26-8
Tidwell Kayleigh Coffee 22-0
       
High Jump      
Young Karson Coffee 4’8″
Pearson Sarah Coffee 4’8″
Webb Makenzie Coffee 4’6″
Haggard Chloe Coffee 4’2″
Bogard Laura Coffee 4′
100m      
Alford Keyleigh Coffee 14.34
Bogard Laura Coffee 14.49
Johnson Jaaziah Shelbyville 14.5
Gisinti Chiara Coffee 15.62
       
200m      
Johnson Jaaziah Shelbyville 30.89
Tidwell Kayleigh Coffee 32.61
Smith Savannah Coffee 32.9
       
300H      
Pearson Sarah Coffee 49.38
Haggard Chloe Coffee 52.99
Anderson Makenzie Coffee 54.73
       
400m      
Martin Renee Coffee 1:21.12
West Lacey Coffee 1:23.68
Brown Trava Coffee 1:24.60
Smith Savannah Coffee 1:26.19
       
800m      
Gomez Sarai Shelbyville 3:11.86
Brown Trava Coffee 3:21.49
Mejia Carina Coffee 3:21.81
Martin Renee Coffee 3:31.62
       
3200m      
Palmeros Citlally Shelbyville 15:56.15
Brown Trava Coffee 16:03.65
Mejia Carina Coffee 16:53.39
       
4×100      
Coffee 1:01.24    
       
4×400      
Coffee 5:19.51    

 

Boys’ Events

Triple Jump      
Dulin Johnny Coffee 29-1
Helms Dillon Coffee 29-1
       
Long Jump      
McCree Jaylon Shelbyville 17-1
Demarree Gage Coffee 16-8
Rozier Darius Coffee 16-1
Cowell Logan Shelbyville 15-2
       
Shot Put      
Hutchings Pryce Coffee 34-2
Delong Matt Coffee 31-11
Marsh Caleb Shelbyville 31-7
Watts Frank Shelbyville 28-9
Drawdy John Shelbyville 21-0
Sons Gabriel Coffee 20-0
Haney James Coffee 18-0
       
Discus      
Hutchings Pryce Coffee 76-9
Sons Gabe Coffee 59-10
Watts Frank Shelbyville 58-8
Marsh Caleb Shelbyville 51-6
Haney James Coffee 52-2
       
High Jump      
Helms Dillon Coffee 5′
Kishpaugh Bradley Coffee 5′
Jones Justin Coffee 4′ 10″
100m      
Davis Markell Shelbyville 11:02
McCree Jaylon Shelbyville 11.96
Demarree Gage Coffee Co. 12.6
Knox Jasiyah Coffee Co. 13.32
       
110H      
Washington Elijah Shelbyville 19.23
Helms Dillon Coffee Co. 19.48
Rader Isaiah Coffee Co. 22.32
       
200m      
Davis Markell Shelbyville 23.71
Cowell Logan Shelbyville 25.43
Poe Chandler Coffee Co. 26.81
Drawdy John Shelbyville 26.99
Jones Justin Coffee Co. 27.83
Sons Gabriel Coffee Co. 28.57
       
300H      
Washington Elijah Shelbyville 49.9
Rader Isaiah Coffee Co. 51.29
Helms Rader Coffee Co. 56.17
Melton Jacob Coffee Co. 58.85
       
400m      
Salsberry Michael Shelbyville 56.3
Sharpe Christian Shelbyville 57.91
Dulin Johnny Coffee Co. 1:00.8
Drawdy John Shelbyville 1:01.91
Sherrill Dalton Coffee Co. 1:03.64
Cowell Logan Shelbyville 1:03.89
Watts Frank Shelbyville 1:11.72
Haney James Coffee Co. 1:18.71
       
800m      
Slone Neil Coffee Co. 2:38.32
Foster Gage Coffee Co. 2.42.25
Buck Aaron Coffee Co. 2:42.98
Watts Frank Shelbyville 2:44.41
       
3200m      
Foster Gage Coffee Co. 12:30.31
Shapre Christian Shelbyville 13:24.12
       
4×100      
Shelbyville 45.97    
Coffee 49.64    
       
4×200      
Shelbyville 1:36.15    
Coffee 1:48.99    
       
4×400      
Coffee 4:14.53  