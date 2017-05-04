Phil Bonham ‘Night of Miles’ Held at Raider Track

Bonham and Jarrell coached track at Coffee County for nearly 30 years ending last spring. Coach Jarrell retired last May following the state meet and Coach Bonham passed away in March of last year. Coach Nathan Wanuch came up with the idea of the “Night of Miles” centering on the long and iconic history of the mile race and how it so closely paralleled the impact and longevity exhibited by Bonham and Jarrell. In the open community mile about 40 people walked or ran the mile. CHS alumni Andy Rosson took first place for the boys in a time of 6:02. Fourth grade, Stones River Track Club athlete, Sophie McInturff claimed first place for the girls in 6:37. In the invitational girls’ heat, CHS athlete Sarah Pearson barely edged teammate Emily St. John to win the event with a time of 6:04.51. In the individual boys’ heat, Alec Beers from Birmingham, Alabama claimed first place in a time of 4:32.83.Following the races, special presentations were made to Coach Jarrell and the family of Coach Bonham.
The full results from the meet with Shelbyville are listed below. The CHS track teams will travel to Murfreesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week to compete in the Sub-Sectional. Events each day are scheduled to begin at 4 PM.
CHS Home Meet with Shelbyville
Girls’ Events
|Triple Jump
|Young
|Karson
|Coffee
|34-3
|Long Jump
|Young
|Karson
|Coffee
|16-3
|Anderson
|Makenzie
|Coffee
|13-10
|Haggard
|Chloe
|Coffee
|13-5
|Alford
|Keyleigh
|Coffee
|12-5
|Martin
|Renee
|Coffee
|11-3
|Discus
|Floyd
|Faith
|Coffee
|68-4
|Norton
|Keisheal
|Coffee
|53-0
|Tidwell
|Kayleigh
|Coffee
|48-0
|Shot Put
|Pearson
|Sarah
|Coffee
|29-3
|Floyd
|Faith
|Coffee
|28-3
|Norton
|Keisheal
|Coffee
|26-8
|Tidwell
|Kayleigh
|Coffee
|22-0
|High Jump
|Young
|Karson
|Coffee
|4’8″
|Pearson
|Sarah
|Coffee
|4’8″
|Webb
|Makenzie
|Coffee
|4’6″
|Haggard
|Chloe
|Coffee
|4’2″
|Bogard
|Laura
|Coffee
|4′
|100m
|Alford
|Keyleigh
|Coffee
|14.34
|Bogard
|Laura
|Coffee
|14.49
|Johnson
|Jaaziah
|Shelbyville
|14.5
|Gisinti
|Chiara
|Coffee
|15.62
|200m
|Johnson
|Jaaziah
|Shelbyville
|30.89
|Tidwell
|Kayleigh
|Coffee
|32.61
|Smith
|Savannah
|Coffee
|32.9
|300H
|Pearson
|Sarah
|Coffee
|49.38
|Haggard
|Chloe
|Coffee
|52.99
|Anderson
|Makenzie
|Coffee
|54.73
|400m
|Martin
|Renee
|Coffee
|1:21.12
|West
|Lacey
|Coffee
|1:23.68
|Brown
|Trava
|Coffee
|1:24.60
|Smith
|Savannah
|Coffee
|1:26.19
|800m
|Gomez
|Sarai
|Shelbyville
|3:11.86
|Brown
|Trava
|Coffee
|3:21.49
|Mejia
|Carina
|Coffee
|3:21.81
|Martin
|Renee
|Coffee
|3:31.62
|3200m
|Palmeros
|Citlally
|Shelbyville
|15:56.15
|Brown
|Trava
|Coffee
|16:03.65
|Mejia
|Carina
|Coffee
|16:53.39
|4×100
|Coffee
|1:01.24
|4×400
|Coffee
|5:19.51
Boys’ Events
|Triple Jump
|Dulin
|Johnny
|Coffee
|29-1
|Helms
|Dillon
|Coffee
|29-1
|Long Jump
|McCree
|Jaylon
|Shelbyville
|17-1
|Demarree
|Gage
|Coffee
|16-8
|Rozier
|Darius
|Coffee
|16-1
|Cowell
|Logan
|Shelbyville
|15-2
|Shot Put
|Hutchings
|Pryce
|Coffee
|34-2
|Delong
|Matt
|Coffee
|31-11
|Marsh
|Caleb
|Shelbyville
|31-7
|Watts
|Frank
|Shelbyville
|28-9
|Drawdy
|John
|Shelbyville
|21-0
|Sons
|Gabriel
|Coffee
|20-0
|Haney
|James
|Coffee
|18-0
|Discus
|Hutchings
|Pryce
|Coffee
|76-9
|Sons
|Gabe
|Coffee
|59-10
|Watts
|Frank
|Shelbyville
|58-8
|Marsh
|Caleb
|Shelbyville
|51-6
|Haney
|James
|Coffee
|52-2
|High Jump
|Helms
|Dillon
|Coffee
|5′
|Kishpaugh
|Bradley
|Coffee
|5′
|Jones
|Justin
|Coffee
|4′ 10″
|100m
|Davis
|Markell
|Shelbyville
|11:02
|McCree
|Jaylon
|Shelbyville
|11.96
|Demarree
|Gage
|Coffee Co.
|12.6
|Knox
|Jasiyah
|Coffee Co.
|13.32
|110H
|Washington
|Elijah
|Shelbyville
|19.23
|Helms
|Dillon
|Coffee Co.
|19.48
|Rader
|Isaiah
|Coffee Co.
|22.32
|200m
|Davis
|Markell
|Shelbyville
|23.71
|Cowell
|Logan
|Shelbyville
|25.43
|Poe
|Chandler
|Coffee Co.
|26.81
|Drawdy
|John
|Shelbyville
|26.99
|Jones
|Justin
|Coffee Co.
|27.83
|Sons
|Gabriel
|Coffee Co.
|28.57
|300H
|Washington
|Elijah
|Shelbyville
|49.9
|Rader
|Isaiah
|Coffee Co.
|51.29
|Helms
|Rader
|Coffee Co.
|56.17
|Melton
|Jacob
|Coffee Co.
|58.85
|400m
|Salsberry
|Michael
|Shelbyville
|56.3
|Sharpe
|Christian
|Shelbyville
|57.91
|Dulin
|Johnny
|Coffee Co.
|1:00.8
|Drawdy
|John
|Shelbyville
|1:01.91
|Sherrill
|Dalton
|Coffee Co.
|1:03.64
|Cowell
|Logan
|Shelbyville
|1:03.89
|Watts
|Frank
|Shelbyville
|1:11.72
|Haney
|James
|Coffee Co.
|1:18.71
|800m
|Slone
|Neil
|Coffee Co.
|2:38.32
|Foster
|Gage
|Coffee Co.
|2.42.25
|Buck
|Aaron
|Coffee Co.
|2:42.98
|Watts
|Frank
|Shelbyville
|2:44.41
|3200m
|Foster
|Gage
|Coffee Co.
|12:30.31
|Shapre
|Christian
|Shelbyville
|13:24.12
|4×100
|Shelbyville
|45.97
|Coffee
|49.64
|4×200
|Shelbyville
|1:36.15
|Coffee
|1:48.99
|4×400
|Coffee
|4:14.53