Phegley, Gossett Propel Sounds Over Redbirds

Josh Phegley’s second three-hit night in his last three games and Daniel Gossett’s mastery on the mound lifted the Nashville Sounds past the Memphis Redbirds 4-2 Saturday night. Phegley drove in two of the Sounds’ four runs for his third multi-RBI game of the season.
Gossett was superb in his piggy back role of Chris Bassitt for the Sounds. Bassitt started for the Sounds and allowed a run on five hits in his two innings of work. Gossett took over in the third inning and turned in seven solid innings for his second win of season. He fanned a season-high nine batters while scattering five hits. His only blemish was a Tyler O’Neill solo blast in the sixth inning into the Vanderbilt Health Deck seats beyond the right center field fence, which cut the Sounds’ lead in half to the final score of 4-2.
Former Sound Yairo Muñoz gave Memphis the early 1-0 lead with a run-scoring double in the first inning. Nashville responded in the second inning by plating a pair of runs. Phegley tied the game with a base hit back up the middle. Two batters later Dustin Garneau doubled down the left field line to put the Sounds in front. Phegley came through for the Sounds again in the third inning. He poked a ground ball just out of the reach of second baseman Max Schrock to double the Sounds’ lead to 3-1. Garneau added a single for his first multi-hit game of the season.
The four-game series continues Sunday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Kendall Graveman (0-0, 9.53) starts for Nashville against right-hander Kevin Herget (1-2, 3.38) for Memphis. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 4-2 win, the Sounds improved to 14-14 on the season.
- Left fielder Nick Martini extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a third inning single. Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in since April 14.
- Right fielder Anthony Garcia went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to six games while center fielder Dustin Fowler saw his six-game hitting streak extinguished after an 0-for-4 performance.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.