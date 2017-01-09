Pete Weber Celebrates Broadcasting Milestone

Tuesday night marks a historic milestone for Weber. When the puck drops at the Bridgestone Arena between the Predators and the Vancouver Canucks, Weber will begin his 2,000th NHL broadcast. Weber has been the voice of the Nashville Predators since the club’s inception in 1998. Weber has missed just two games during that 17 season span and has called nearly 1,200 regular season and playoff games for the club. Even after suffering a heart attack in 2014, Weber returned to the radio booth a mere 33 days later.
Weber is a native of Galesburg, Illinois and a graduate of Notre Dame. Pete Weber has been in broadcasting since 1972, breaking into the business in his hometown of Galesburg, IL as Sports Director of WGIL. Pete has the distinction of being one of the rare broadcasters who broadcast all four major sports; baseball, basketball, football and hockey. Weber is a 5 time regional Emmy award winner in the years 2003, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2015.
Make sure you tune in tonight, immediately following Coffee County Basketball, here on Thunder Radio to celebrate this milestone with Pete Weber. Thunder Radio is your home for Nashville Predators hockey in southern middle Tennessee as an affiliate of the Fifth Third Bank Nashville Predators Network.