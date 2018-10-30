Online Tickets Available for TSSAA Football Playoffs

For the 2018 Football Playoffs, TSSAA will begin offering digital tickets for all playoff games through GoFan, the official digital ticketing partner of the TSSAA.
“Today’s spectators have come to expect conveniences like online and mobile ticketing and the ability to pay with a credit or debit card,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. “Our use of GoFan for digital ticketing the past few years at state championship events has been well received.”
Digital tickets sold through the GoFan platform will be “mobile-only” tickets, which means the digital ticket must be shown at the gate on the purchaser’s smartphone. Gatekeepers will simply tap the patron’s phone screen to validate the tickets.
Digital tickets may be purchased by visiting TSSAAsports.com or GoFan.co.
Credit card processing and service fees are paid by the purchaser, which means schools receive 100% of the ticket price and pay nothing to use the service. GoFan is a service of Huddle Tickets, which has provided no-cost ticket stock to TSSAA and it’s member schools for the past seven years.
Digital tickets will be available for sale online soon after each round of the playoffs is set. Participating schools can share the online ticket links through social media platforms, as well as email and text message campaigns.