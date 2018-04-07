Offense Goes Quiet in Loss to New Orleans

The Nashville Sounds fell to 1-1 as the offense went cold in a 5-1 loss to the New Orleans Baby Cakes Friday night at Shrine on Airline.
One night after putting up 11 runs on 16 hits, the Sounds managed just one run on seven hits and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Nashville was in a deficit from the beginning as starter Frankie Montas failed to make it out of the first inning. The right-hander recorded just two outs as the Baby Cakes sent 10 to the plate in the opening inning. Montas was charged with all four runs that scored as the Sounds trailed 4-0 after one.
Josh Lucas and Ryan Dull worked in relief after the short start by Montas. Dull appeared on a MLB rehab assignment and allowed one run over two innings.
The Sounds trailed 5-0 before putting up their sole run of the game in the eighth. They loaded the bases with nobody out and scored on Dustin Fowler’s RBI fielder’s choice. The rally was short-lived, however, as Jorge Mateo was picked off second base for the second out, and Nick Martini lined out to end the inning.
Chris Bassitt was a bright spot in the game. The right-hander worked four shutout innings in relief and racked up five strikeouts.
Nashville and New Orleans continue the five-game series Saturday night at Shrine on Airline. Right-hander Trevor Cahill starts for the Sounds against right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the Baby Cakes. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
• With tonight’s loss, the Sounds fell to 1-1. They have not started a season 2-0 since 2014.
• RHP Ryan Dull became the second Athletics player to make a MLB rehab assignment in as many days with Nashville. Dull worked two innings and allowed one run on 23 pitches, 16 strikes (2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
• Nashville shortstop Jorge Mateo had another multi-hit game and his batting .556 (5-for-9) with 3 RBI, 2 runs and 2 doubles on the season. It’s the first time in his career he has started a season with at least four hits in his first two games.
• Nashville committed another error in tonight’s game to bring the season total to four. The last time the Sounds committed at least four errors through the first two games of the season was in 2013.
• Jorge Mateo, Sheldon Neuse and Anthony Garcia have all hit safely in the first two games of the season.
