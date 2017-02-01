NHL Centennial Fan Arena Coming to Nashville

The NHL® Centennial Fan Arena, a traveling fan experience and main pillar of the NHL’s year-long Centennial celebration, is making its stop in Nashville Feb. 11-12 on its tour through NHL markets across North America. Stop by before or after the match-up against Florida on Saturday (1 p.m. CT) and Dallas on Sunday (5 p.m. CT) for a touring tribute to a century of hockey thrills!
Fans can visit with Nashville Predators alumni including Greg Johnson and Tomáš Vokoun in between checking out the Fan Arena’s weekend-long attractions, including the opportunity to seeing the Stanley Cup® in person!
The NHL® Centennial Fan Arena will be open on Saturday to season-ticket holders from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. and for the general public from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. On Sunday, the general public can come through anytime between 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. The weekend’s experience is free of charge; you will not want to miss out on the opportunity to experience the NHL’s Centennial celebration here in Smashville!
Ticket Special – Centennial Celebration Package
Celebrate the NHL’s Centennial Year with ticket packages starting at just $100! The Blue and Gold Packages include tickets to two February games, access to the NHL Centennial Truck Tour, an exclusive Preds alumni meet-and-greet and much more! For more information, please visit www.nashvillepredators.com/nhl100pack or call 615-770-7800.
Attractions include:
Museum Truck – Showcasing the history of the Nashville Predators Hockey Club, this truck will feature more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, one-of-a-kind historical memorabilia, unique photo moments and a social media wall.
Video Truck – Home to a giant video screen that will feature team trivia and highlights.
CLEAR THE ICE Zamboni® VR Experience – This never-before-seen virtual reality experience allows fans to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. All races will be timed and shared on a leaderboard!
Recycle the Game Initiative – A special net will be available on-site, where fans can donate any and all used sports equipment. This continues the NHL’s League-wide commitment to improve hockey’s environmental footprint while supporting youth hockey, particularly in underserved communities. The Preds have partnered with Nashville local partner The Sports Fund, a charitable effort dedicated to helping ensure Middle Tennessee-area children have access to the opportunities sports and team membership provide – ultimately helping them succeed in school and in life.
RSVP Program
Fans attending the NHL Centennial Fan Arena in their local market can RSVP at NHL.com/FanArena in advance of the event. The RSVP program includes pre-registration for the free activities at the NHL Centennial Fan Arena including the CLEAR THE ICE Zamboni® VR Experience and photos with the Stanley Cup®, and provides event reminder notifications for each respective market (dates, times, locations, events, special appearances and more).