New Youth Football Organization Starting in Tullahoma

Tullahoma Elite is announcing the creation of a new youth football program for the youngsters of Tullahoma. The Tullahoma Elite program will feature 3 teams of players in age groups for kids between the ages of 6 and 12. The program is also looking cheerleaders in the same age divisions.
The Tullahoma Elite program is designed to field 3 teams of 33 players in the following age groups: ages 6 and 7, ages 8 and 9 and ages 10 thru 12(not to have entered the 7th grade). Cost to register is $90 per player and parents are required to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of residency to sign-ups. Signups will take place at the C.D. Stamps Community Center on Saturday, March 30th, Saturday, April 6th and Saturday, April 13th from noon to 3 PM.