Nathanial Tate Signs to Play Baseball at ETSU

Nathanial Tate has signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at East Tennessee State University. Tate celebrated that occasion in a ceremony at Central High School on Tuesday in front of family, teammates and friends.
Tate, who is being recruited as a catcher and pitcher, said he considered ETSU as a good fit both athletically and academically. “They have the medical program I want to pursue” said Nathanial as his career goal is to be an athletic trainer. When asked about the baseball program, Tate was quick to point out that he liked Coach Pennucci. “He is a nice guy and I can tell he knows what he is talking about. He is a real standup guy.”
Coach David Martin of Coffee County admitted that the ETSU program will benefit from a baseball player like Tate. “With Nathanial, talent will not be an issue. Nathanial will be challenged and he is starved for that kind of challenge. His work ethic will be a huge asset and he will impress the coaches with his will to win and get better.”
The senior becomes the first member of the Red Raider baseball team to sign a Division 1 baseball scholarship in recent memory as he inked with the Johnson City university. East Tennessee State University is a member of the Southern Conference and is coached by Joe Pennucci who is in his first year at the helm of the Buccaneers program.