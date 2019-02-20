Nashville’s MLS Logo and Team Name Revealed on Wednesday

Hey Nashville, welcome to the new sound of soccer.
At a uniquely Nashville party at Marathon Music Works on Wednesday evening, Nashville Soccer Club was unveiled as the name of Nashville’s new Major League Soccer (MLS) team. The MLS colors, crest and inaugural season hashtag #BandTogether were also launched as a part of the event, hosted by sports personality Sara Walsh. After the announcement, local Nashville bands Judah and the Lion, The Weeks, and Lindsey Ell played live music for the 2,000 fans in attendance.
Nashville SC is currently playing in the USL Championship for the 2019 season and will begin play in Major League Soccer for the 2020 season.
In deciding a team name and colors, majority owner John Ingram and the rest of the Nashville SC ownership group turned to fans for their input, and the fans spoke loud and clear on what they wanted – to keep the name of Nashville’s pro soccer team Nashville SC and keep gold as the team’s primary color.
“Since I first got involved in this effort, I have said that I wanted to do something ‘In Nashville, for Nashville, with Nashville.’ This team will always be about the fans and creating a team and brand that they are proud to support,” said Ingram. “The Nashville SC name and primary gold color, along with the themes of sound and energy in the logo, embody our city and our fans who have been with us from the start.”
While Nashville SC’s MLS colors are officially “Acoustic Blue” and “Electric Gold,” the gold will be Nashville’s distinguishing color, being worn at home and as often as possible on the road, making Nashville SC immediately recognizable.
“We wanted a name and an identity that was authentic in the sport. It says exactly who we represent and who we are, Nashville Soccer Club,” said Nashville MLS CEO Ian Ayre. “Our announcement is another step forward, and we have many others to take, but it is important to start that with a clear identity of who we are. Gold is our primary club color, and we need to own that color in the sport. As we grow as a team we want to be recognizable by our color, our name and our values as a club. It was important to us that we started that by bringing the brand to life in a uniquely Nashville setting with our supporters, our partners, our owners, Major League Soccer and everyone who made this possible, and of course with music! Throughout 2019, we will be doing our best to bring everyone along on our journey as we #BandTogether Nashville and Soccer on our march to MLS.”
Nashville SC will play its first home preseason friendly for the 2019 USL Championship season on Friday against future MLS foe New York City FC at First Tennessee Park at 7 p.m. Tickets to the match along with full 2019 USL Championship Season Ticket Memberships are still available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.