Nashville to Host US Soccer Team Match on Saturday

The United States men’s soccer team will begin its pursuit of a continental championship in Nashville on Saturday. For the first time ever, Nashville will host a CONCACAF Gold Cup match as Nissan Stadium will be the venue. The US will take on Panama as part of a Group B doubleheader. The other game will feature Martinique vs Nicaragua.
CONCACAF, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, announced the 14 host stadiums for the 2017 Gold Cup last fall. Nashville’s Nissan Stadium will host two Group B matches on July 8. The first of those two matches will be the United States against Panama at 3:30 PM.
CONCACAF said it was committed in its selection to choosing venues in cities, like Nashville, that are emerging markets for soccer.
“We’re excited to bring the Gold Cup to new markets across the country. These cities have all proved ready and eager to host our region’s marquee soccer championship, and welcome world class international soccer next summer,” said CONCACAF General Secretary Philippe Moggio in a press release. “With matches also set for some of our more popular venues over the years, such as Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, next year’s Gold Cup will highlight the top-tier sporting status of international soccer across the nation.”
Nashville hosted the US in a game against Guatemala in 2015 that drew a state record 44,385 to Nissan Stadium on July 4. On October 8, 2016, more than forty thousand fans (40,287) saw Mexico play New Zealand at Nissan Stadium.
While Nashville has hosted several friendlies for the senior national team and Olympic qualifiers, this is the first Gold Cup match in the city.
Other cities which will host matches are Santa Clara, CA, Cleveland, OH; San Antonio, TX; Arlington, TX; Houston, TX; Philadelphia, PA; San Diego, CA; Tampa, Fla.; Harrison, N.J.; Pasadena, Calif.; Denver, Colo.; Frisco, Texas; and Glendale, Ariz.
Twelve teams in three groups of four will compete in a round-robin before a knockout tournament determines the Gold Cup winner. The top 2 teams in each group advance to the knockout round. Qualifying teams are: United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Canada, Curacao, French Guiana, Jamaica, and Martinique
Ticket information is available at: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005239BBE7696A?CAMEFROM=CFC_MLG_GC17_MAIN_NASH
