Nashville Soccer Club Wins Again; Upsets Colorado in US Open Cup

It was another U.S. Open Cup upset as United Soccer League side Nashville SC downed the Colorado Rapids 2-0 at Vanderbilt Stadium Wednesday night. A first-half own goal from Rapids midfielder Micheal Azira and a second-half header from Nashville forward Ropapa Mensah.
Little separated Nashville and Colorado in the first half, as the sides spent time exchanging possession with few runs of threatening play. But Nashville looked up to the task early, playing a high press and looking forward in attack.
Colorado’s best opportunity to go in front came in the 25th minute when Dillon Serna whipped in a dangerous cross from the left flank, but the danger was punched away by former Rapids goalkeeper Matt Pickens for Nashville. In the 32nd minute, Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson had an open opportunity on goal, but his shot went well wide of the mark.
After weathering the early chances, Nashville went in front in the 38th minute as Justin Davis’ cross deflected off Rapids midfielder Micheal Azira for an own goal, putting the hosts up 1-0.
Despite Colorado controlling 55 percent of the first-half possession and neither side able to put a shot on target, the hosts held onto the 1-0 advantage as both teams entered halftime.
Nashville carried momentum into the start of the second half. A through ball was played in to Lebo Moloto, but his shot was saved by Rapids ‘keeper Zac MacMath.
Nashville doubled its lead in the 78th minute, however, as Liam Doyle crossed a ball in to Mensah, who headed in the effort to extend the hosts’ lead to 2-0.
The Nashville SC defense remained organized and composed throughout the match. The backline and Matt Pickens didn’t allow a single Colorado shot to go on target and limited the Rapids to just three shots in total.
With the win, Nashville advances to the 5th round of the U.S. Open Cup. It also extended Nashville’s unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions and puts the club in the final 16 teams in the Open Cup.
Nashville SC will head back on the road for the final time in June in USL when it travels to Tampa Bay for a Saturday night showdown with the Rowdies. Gametime is at 6:30 p.m. CT.
QUICK NOTES
– It’s the first competitive win against an MLS team for Nashville SC.
– The win extends Nashville’s unbeaten run to nine games dating back to April 14. The team has allowed just four goals in 9 games.
– Ropapa Mensah scored on his first touch after coming in at the 78’ minute. The goal is his 4th on the year, the most on the team.
– The shutout is Matt Pickens’ first in the Open Cup but his 7th in 2018 in all competitions
– The own goal scored by Colorado is the first in a Nashville SC game this season.
– Nashville SC will find out who it plays in the 5th round tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. with the U.S. Soccer’s draw