Nashville Soccer Club to Honor Mothers at Sunday Home Game

The Nashville Soccer Club will honor mothers with flowers during their Mother’s Day game at First Tennessee Park. Nashville is scheduled to host Louisville City beginning at 5 PM.
All moms will receive a flower upon arrival and recognized during the game. Those planning to attend the game will also receive a specially-priced ticket by using the code “MOM18.”
Nashville is coming off a draw on Sunday with the New York Red Bulls II. Nashville SC took the offense to one of the best offensive teams in the USL, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the final game of three-game stretch away from home at New York Red Bulls II. The visitors peppered the net throughout the second half, but were unlucky not to find a winner on the road.
90 in a nutshell
A frenetic first 45 minutes saw Nashville SC score and concede. Nashville’s leading scorer Ropapa Mensah scored in the 7’ minute after picking the pocket of a NYRBII defender and slotting it in for his third goal of the season. Less than 20 minutes, Red Bulls II equalized after a through ball found the foot of Vincent Bezecourt who beat Matt Pickens.
The second half was all Nashville SC as the team generated nine shots with three of them on net. Nashville’s best chance of the half came from Lebo Moloto who, after taking a cross from Taylor Washington, hit the near post. With the draw, Nashville SC is the first road team to take points from New York this season.
Quotables
Nashville SC winger Taylor Washington – “Every week we grow and every week we get better. We had a few opportunities today. We will go over the video and come back into training and go to work. It’s good to take a point away from Red Bull Arena, and we are ready to come back and play in front of our fans against Louisville.”
Goals
7’ NSH Ropapa Mensah (unassisted)
27’ NY Vincent Bezecourt (assist from Christopher Lema)
Key Stat
3 goals – Ropapa Mensah. Mensah was brought to Nashville to be a young, goal-scoring threat after scoring 7 in the USL last year for Harrisburg City. The Ghanaian has delivered already with three goals in seven games in 2018.
Standings Update
The draw gives Nashville nine points in seven games, five on the road. That is enough to move Nashville into eighth place in the Eastern Conference, the final playoff position.
Next Up
Nashville will get back to a normal schedule this week as the team will prepare for a second meeting with defending USL Cup champions Louisville City FC on Sunday, May 13 at 5 p.m. at First Tennessee Park. To attend the game and select a specially-priced ticket, go to NashvilleSC.com or call 615-457-8200.