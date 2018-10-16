Nashville SC to Renew Rivalry with FC Cincinnati in First Round of USL Cup Playoffs

It’ll be a rematch. Due to results around the USL on Sunday, Nashville SC clinched the No. 8 seed in the USL Cup Playoffs and will travel to take on top-seeded FC Cincinnati in the first round on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. It’ll be the second-consecutive meeting between the two clubs after they drew 3-3 this past Saturday at First Tennessee Park.
The two teams have gotten quite familiar with one another this season with three regular season meetings, drawing all three times. Nashville SC has played FCC tough in all three games, drawing 0-0 in the first matchup at Nissan Stadium in July. Then in August, Nashville scored a late equalizer to earn a 1-1 draw at Nippert Stadium. Then, Nashville SC upped the drama, scoring in the final minute on Saturday night to end its regular season with one more result.
Nashville SC is one of just two clubs that FC Cincinnati has not beaten in its record-breaking final season in the USL. Cincinnati has set records for points and wins in the USL regular season and is currently riding a USL-record 23 game unbeaten streak that dates back to May.
While Nashville will be playing in its first-ever USL playoff game, this is the third consecutive season that FC Cincinnati has reached the USL Cup Playoffs. In its two previous trips, Cincinnati was one-and-done, falling in a first round upset in 2016 to the Charleston Battery before bowing out in the first round again last season to the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
