Nashville SC to Play at Louisville in U.S. Open Cup 5th Round

Nashville SC has another date with Louisville City. U.S. Soccer held its U.S. Open Cup 5th round draw on Thursday morning and pitted two of the three USL
sides remaining in the tournament against each other. The matchup will be held on Wednesday, June 20 at Lynn Stadium on the University of Louisville’s campus.
It will be the third time since March that Nashville and Louisville have played, with each team winning 2-0 at home. There is one more USL match scheduled between the clubs on August 18 that will be held at Louisville’s typical home site, Slugger Field.
The venue for the Open Cup matchup, Lynn Stadium, is a traditional soccer facility, home to the Louisville Cardinals and holds 5,300 fans.
While this is Nashville’s first year participating in the Open Cup, it is Louisville City’s first time advancing to the final 16 teams. Alongside Sacramento Republic, the three clubs are the only non-MLS teams remaining in the tournament. Sacramento will play at LAFC of MLS in the 5th round.
The winner of Nashville SC and Louisville City will play the winner of Atlanta United and Chicago Fire, both of MLS, in the Quarterfinals of the Open Cup.
Kickoff time for Nashville SC’s 5th round game will be at 6:00 p.m. CST.