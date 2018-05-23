The Nashville Soccer Club will host the Mississippi Brilla of the Premier Development League on Wednesday at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. The 7:30 PM game is a 3rd round matchup in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Tournament. The Nashville Soccer Club, of the United Soccer League, advanced to the 3rd round with a 2 nil win last Wednesday over Inter Nashville of the National Premier Soccer League.
The U.S. Open Cup features a total of 94 participating teams from all levels of American soccer. The tournament uses a tiered bracket and eight rounds of single-elimination play until a champion is crowned in September.
A total of 52 Open Division teams (clubs from the Premier Development League, National Premier Soccer League, and those advancing from three rounds of local qualifying played between September and November of 2017) entered the First Round on May 9. Twenty-two clubs from the professional Division II United Soccer League (USL) entered the action in the 2nd Round on May 16. The Third Round takes place on May 23, and will send its winners up against 20 Division I MLS clubs in the Fourth Round on June 6. In a format change, a new Fourth Round Draw will be held May 24 to determine these 4th round matchups.
The first U.S. Open Cup was played in 1914, making it the oldest cup competition for soccer in the United States and the country’s oldest annual tournament for team sports. While professional soccer came and went in various forms and incarnations, at various stages of the 20th century, the Open Cup crowned a champion for each of the last 104 years. The winner of the U.S. Open Cup qualifies directly for the CONCACAF Champions League.
Nashville SC to Host U.S. Open Cup Game Tonight
The Nashville Soccer Club will host the Mississippi Brilla of the Premier Development League on Wednesday at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. The 7:30 PM game is a 3rd round matchup in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Tournament. The Nashville Soccer Club, of the United Soccer League, advanced to the 3rd round with a 2 nil win last Wednesday over Inter Nashville of the National Premier Soccer League.