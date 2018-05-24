Nashville SC to Host Colorado Rapids in 4th round of U.S. Open Cup

As the result of a random draw held at U.S. Soccer headquarters on Thursday morning, Nashville SC was picked to host a 4th round U.S. Open Cup
matchup against Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer (MLS) on June 5 or 6 at Vanderbilt Football Stadium. It kicks off a full #SummerOfSoccer for Nashville SC that will now include at least 10 home games from June to August.
Current Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith has a history with the Rapids including leading Colorado to a MLS Cup championship in 2010 as its head coach. Nashville players keeper Matt Pickens and defender Kosuke Kimura played for Smith in Colorado and were integral pieces of the Cup-winning side.
This will be the first time Nashville SC has played a MLS team with something at stake. The club played three MLS sides in preseason friendlies prior to this season falling to Atlanta United at First Tennessee Park 3-1, before drawing Chicago Fire 0-0 and beating Orlando City SC 3-1 during training camp in Florida.
Tickets to the U.S. Open Cup game will go on sale on Tuesday, May 29 at Noon. More details about tickets will be released when information is available.
###
