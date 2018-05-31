Nashville SC Shuts Out Pittsburgh on the Road

Nashville SC beat the toughest defense in the USL, on the road, to earn a massive three points on Wednesday night. New forward Brandon Allen scored his first USL goal for Nashville SC in the 69’ minute to secure the 1-0 win over Pittsburgh as Matt Pickens recorded his league-leading 6th shutout of the season.
It’s the first loss for the Riverhounds this season, and it was the first goal given up at home by Pittsburgh. Brandon Allen scored a tap-in goal from a corner kick in the 69th minute, and that wound up being all the offense Nashville needed to score a 1-0 win and keep their impressive recent run of form going Wednesday night.
Allen’s goal, off a scrambled corner, was the first goal allowed by the Riverhounds at home all season and was Nashville’s first shot on goal in the match. The go-ahead goal was Allen’s second goal with Nashville in all competitions and the first one in USL play.
Pittsburgh, earning its first loss of the USL season, controlled play for most of the game and had more scoring chances in the match. But like the scoreless March game at Nissan Stadium, the Riverhounds failed to capitalize on their opportunities.
Nashville is unbeaten in the last five USL games and seven in all competitions, emphasized more so because Nashville has played five of its last six USL games on the road. Five of Nashville’s next six contests will be played at home going forward.