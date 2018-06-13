Nashville SC Sets USL Inaugural Season Ticket Record

Nashville sports fans are used to setting records, and it has been no different for the Season Ticket Members of Nashville SC. With over 6,110 Season Ticket Members, Nashville SC fans have set the United Soccer League’s inaugural season ticket record, continuing to propel the soccer movement in Nashville forward.
“Nashville Soccer Club continues to deliver a record-setting inaugural season,” said Nashville CEO Court Jeske. “This is a testament to the support of our ownership, the growth of our game, and most importantly the passion of our fans. Thank you to the fans that have started this journey with us, and to everyone else, know that we are not done yet. You can still get on board.”
The Season Ticket Member mark continues to grow with numerous season ticket packages remaining with 13 more USL home games on the schedule, including eight more in the #SummerOfSoccer. From Standing Room Only season tickets at $13 a game, to flex plans, fans have plenty of options to be a part of the best fan experience in the USL.
A four-game homestand will begin on June 16 at First Tennessee Park that will culminate in Nashville’s premier #SummerOfSoccer event on July 7 at Nissan Stadium featuring Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati. Tickets to that and all Nashville SC games are available at NashvilleSC.com.
Nashville SC is currently riding a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions dating back to April 14, which is the longest active unbeaten run in North American professional soccer.
