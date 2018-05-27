Nashville SC Runs Unbeaten Streak to 6 with Draw at Charleston

Against the hottest team in the USL, Nashville SC was able to take a point on the road with a 1-1 draw at the Charleston Battery on Saturday night. It extended Nashville’s unbeaten streak to six games in all competitions.
90 in a Nutshell
Center back Liam Doyle, from Isle of Man, opened the scoring off a set piece from just outside the 18-yard box in the 25’ minute. Lebo Moloto took a slight touch to Doyle who rocketed the left-footed shot just inside the near post to put Nashville SC up 1-0. Nashville almost added a second on the final touch of the first half. A cross from Matt LaGrassa found the foot of Ropapa Mensah who almost nimbly put in at the far post, but Charleston keeper Joe Kuzminsky was able to make the save.
Charleston struck back in the 50’ minute on a goal from forward Ataullah Guerra to level the match at 1-1. Both teams had numerous chances to break the deadlock, but neither were able to capitalize. The best Nashville SC chance in the second half came off the head of Taylor Washington. The ball found the back of the net, but a questionable foul was called on Washington to keep the goal from counting.
Goals
25’ NSH – Liam Doyle assisted by Lebo Moloto
50’ CHS – Ataullah Guerra assisted by Jay Bolt
Key Stat
Charleston – 1 out of 7 crosses completed, 1 shot on goal. Nashville’s defense was dominant again, but Charleston buried its only true chance of the game off a cross into the box. Outside of that one opportunity, Nashville stifled the Battery’s attack, keeping the game at a 1-1 draw.
Standings Update
The point will keep Nashville in the top-10 of the USL’s Eastern Conference with 13 points in nine games.
Up Next
Nashville SC will have another quick turnaround as it will play a midweek game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Nashville opened up the USL season at home against Pittsburgh with a 0-0 draw. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.