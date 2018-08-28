Nashville SC Routs Richmond, Back in Playoff Picture

After dropping a heartbreaker on Saturday night, Nashville SC had its head in the game on Tuesday as the club poured on the offense in a 4-0 win over the Richmond Kickers.
The combination of Michael Reed and Tucker Hume proved lethal with Reed tallying three assists and Hume a brace of goals, including the only goal of the first half.
90′ in a Nutshell
Nashville SC started the match with a few good chances, including a Kris Tyrpak diving header that flew just wide of the net. From there, Richmond brought the ball into the attacking third and took a few chances towards goal, all of which were punched away by Matt Pickens, including one off a redirect in front of the net. From there, the match went back and forth with both teams earning chances, including multiple Nashville SC corner kicks.
In the 41’ minute, Lebo Moloto had a brilliant chance towards goal that curled right into the goalkeeper’s hands. Minutes later, a redirected set piece fell right back to the kick-taker in Michael Reed, who lofted it back in straight to the head of Tucker Hume, who buried the chance to give Nashville SC the 1-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, Nashville took the offensive yet again and added another to the score sheet off yet another set piece. Reed sent another service into the box and Bradley Bourgeois got his head to it for his first Nashville SC goal to double Nashville’s lead. Almost 10 minutes later, Nashville continued to pound away, and Kosuke Kimura found the boot of Matt LaGrassa at the net-front for a third tally. The home side didn’t relent and found a fourth tally in the 60’ minute with yet another set-piece service from Reed to the head of Hume, who just put the ball passed the outstretched hands of the keeper.
Nashville held that score for the final half-hour of the match to earn a decisive 4-0 victory.
Goals
42’ NSH – Tucker Hume (assisted by Michael Reed)
48’ NSH – Bradley Bourgeois (assisted by Michael Reed)
57’ NSH – Matt LaGrassa (assisted by Kosuke Kimura)
60’ NSH – Tucker Hume (assisted by Michael Reed)
Quotable
Defender Bradley Bourgeois
“It’s about time. That’s really it. Throughout the year, I think everyone’s kind of had that frustration, along with myself, but no one really wanted to score that goal more than me. That one was for the fans, those incredible fans that keep coming out every night and they kept telling me it’ll come, it’ll come. Mama, we did it.”
Key Stat
Three assists for Michael Reed – The Nashville SC captain was a fiend from set pieces in this one, feeding in three set piece balls that went for header goals, two of which were to Hume. His trio of assists tie a USL-best this season. The only other players in the USL to bag three assists in a game this season are LA Galaxy II’s Julian Buescher, OKC Energy FC’s Jose Barril and FC Cincinnati’s Emmanuel Ledesma.
Standings Update
With the victory, Nashville SC slides back into playoff position in seventh place in the USL Eastern Conference. The club is just two points behind Indy Eleven, but that margin could change depending on Indy’s game tomorrow night against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.
Up Next
Nashville hits the road for a pair of contests in the Tar Heel State as the club takes on Charlotte Independence and North Carolina FC over the next two weekends. The club returns home to First Tennessee Park on Tuesday, September 18 for a showdown with the Tampa Bay Rowdies.