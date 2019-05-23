Nashville SC Grabs Road Win at Birmingham

Goals
63’ NSH – Daniel Ríos (PK)
First Win on National TV
Nashville SC has been unlucky when featured on the USL Game of the Week and national TV, going 0-3 before Wednesday night’s victory. The win over Birmingham tonight on ESPNews broke the streak and gave Nashville SC fans across the country three points to cheer for. There are currently no more national TV games on NSC’s schedule, but that could change later in the season.
Ríos Keeps Scoring
MLS-signed forward Daniel Ríos keeps finding the back of net for Nashville SC. His penalty kick goal in the 63’ minute was his eighth goal of the season, the second-most in the USL Championship, and by far the most on Nashville SC. In just 12 matches, Ríos is the third-highest scorer in Nashville SC history. He has three match-winning goals in 2019 and has converted both PKs he has taken this season.
Fifth Clean Sheet
Nashville SC had gone four consecutive matches without a clean sheet, but earned its fifth of the season on Wednesday night in the Magic City. Goalkeeper Matt Pickens made two saves to earn his third clean sheet of the season. Nashville’s five clean sheets are tied for the third-most in the USL Championship.
Jones Makes USL Debut for NSC
Nashville’s newest MLS signee, midfielder Derrick Jones, made his USL Championship debut for the club as a second half substitute. Jones subbed on in the 64’ minute and helped lock down the 1-0 win. He completed nearly 83 percent of his passes, the second-highest completion percentage on the team tonight.
Up Next
Nashville SC continues its torrid stretch of games with another road match on Saturday night. NSC will travel up I-65 to face Indy Eleven in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference preseason favorites. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast locally on MyTV30 and online at ESPN+.