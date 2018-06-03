Nashville SC Grabs 3-1 Win over Penn FC on Saturday

Nashville SC bagged another home win at First Tennessee Park as it beat Penn FC on Saturday night 3-1. Brandon Allen, Lebo Moloto and Alan Winn all scored for the home team. Saturday’s victory pushed Nashville SC’s unbeaten run to six games inside of the league and eight games in all competitions.
Saturday’s 3-1 win over Penn FC in front of a crowd of 8,724 at First Tennessee Park showed how Nashville SC is one of the best teams in the USL after 11 games.
The differences between wins and draws In the first two months of the season relied upon either Ropapa Mensah or Lebo Moloto to create and score. If the pair were stymied, Nashville SC left points on the pitch.
The midseason additions of forward Brandon Allen and winger Ish Jome have added much-needed ability and depth to Nashville’s attacking options. Nashville’s goal, with Jome on the assist of Allen’s goal, created the kind of play that coach Gary Smith envisioned when Nashville acquired the two.
“Just being in the right place at the right time is a goal scorer’s instinct,” Allen said. “The players around me help me get into the right place, and I’m really happy to be here.”
Nashville has played two league games at home since April 7 and has earned results against three of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. With four straight home games on the horizon after a June 9 match in Tampa, Nashville has a real opportunity to scale up the standings in comfortable surroundings and position themselves for a second-half run toward home playoff soccer.
Brandon Allen was the best player on the field Saturday. His positioning led to the first goal as he made a precise run to the far post, which was one of many attacking runs to keep Penn FC on the back foot. Smith has choices to make, with Allen, Moloto, Mensah, Jome and Alan Winn all available for spots in the starting lineup.
Nashville is 3-0-0 in First Tennessee Park and 3-0-1 at home overall with seven goals scored to only one allowed.
QUICK NOTES
– Nashville SC now sits 6th in the USL Eastern Conference with 19 pts. The team also have a game in hand on three of the five teams ahead it in the standings.
– Brandon Allen is now tied for the team lead in goals with 3 despite appearing in just four games with three starts. He has scored in every start.
– Keeper Matt Pickens and the Nashville defense has allowed the fewest goals this season in the USL (7), but just three in the five game unbeaten run it is on.
– Nashville SC has scored multiple goals in every USL match this season at First Tennessee Park. Moloto’s goal is his third of the season tying him with Allen and Ropapa Mensah for the team lead.