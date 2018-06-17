Nashville SC Gets Past North Carolina SC in Extra Time

Nashville SC forward Ropapa Mensah scored the most dramatic goal in club history with a goal in the 94’ minute, on the last kick of the game, to send more than 9,000 fans into a frenzy. The miraculous goal extends Nashville’s unbeaten streak to 11 games and keeps them perfect at home in USL play with a 4-0-0 record.
Ropapa Mensah headed in a free kick in the 95th minute from Michael Reed that earned Nashville SC a final-touch 1-0 victory over North Carolina FC in front of 9,047 at First Tennessee Park.
Mensah came on in the 68th minute as Nashville SC fired crosses and shots into the North Carolina FC box. A foul in the final third produced the free kick chance from Reed.
For 94 minutes, a scoreless game headed into a frustrating result for Nashville SC at home against a team lower in the Eastern Conference. Mensah’s final-touch header in the muck of the final moment of the game will be one to remember in this first professional season in Nashville.
“Relief,” defender Bradley Bourgeois said about the game-winner. “I think my heart was beating out of my chest, to be honest.”
As the final whistle blew after the goal amid the raucous First Tennessee Park crowd, Nashville SC players sprinted and celebrated all across the field. Most of the attention centered around the goal scorer.
“I have scored a lot of goals,” Mensah said. “But this is the best goal of my life.”
Nashville SC controlled play — and the ball — for most of the game and saw several scoring opportunities narrowly miss the net.
Bourgeois had more than one chance to put the ball on target, but his headers drifted wide and chances bounced past his legs. Bolu Akinyode headed wide a chance in the last 20 minutes. Ish Jome sprinted wide and left with the ball but could not create the game-winning chance.
Saturday’s near-draw inspired exasperation as time drew closer to 90 minutes and Nashville peppered North Carolina FC keeper Alex Tambakis with shots and dangerous crosses.
“Though we were creating chances, we couldn’t find that moment,” coach Gary Smith said. “It’s that piece of invention, brilliance, incisiveness, whatever you might call it, until that final moment.”
Earning three points from a near-certain draw is another checkmark of a box for a good professional soccer team.
MAN OF THE MATCH
Ropapa Mensah’s goal will be a watermark moment in Nashville SC’s first USL season. Mensah has a tendency to bring energy and effort in the final moments of the game — Saturday’s goal was Mensah’s third goal in the final 20 minutes of the game this season.
The story of Saturday’s match would have been much different had he not finished in the 95th minute.
“He’s come on and changed a few games this season,” Jome said. “So I think (Mensah’s impact) is huge, especially for Gary to trust him and bring him on in a crucial moment to get a goal.”
STORYLINES
– Nashville’s 11 game unbeaten streak is the longest active run in any of three major North American pro soccer leagues (MLS, ULS, Liga MX)
– Nashville moves up to 4th in the Eastern Conference standings just one point behind 2nd place.
– That is the first of a 4-game homestand that will conclude with a massive game on July 7 at Nissan Stadium against first place FC Cincinnati.
– It’s the fifth goal of the season for Ropapa Mensah to lead the team.
– It’s Mensah’s second goal in stoppage time this season.
– Matt Pickens recorded his 7th shutout of the season to send him into a tie for first in the USL.
– Bradley Bourgeois recorded the assist on the goal, getting his first of the season.