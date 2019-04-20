Nashville SC Falls in Road Match at Charleston

Looking for its third-straight win in USL Championship play, Nashville SC couldn’t take advantage of a talent gap and Charleston Battery injuries to fall 3-1 to Battery on Saturday night at MUSC Health Stadium.
Nashville had all of the early chances until Charleston opened the scoring. Van Schaik took a ball across the box and one-touch volleyed it into the upper left hand corner of the net. Nashville keeper Matt Pickens had no chance to make the save. Again Nashville SC looked to score in the second half, but it was Charleston who struck again when Arthur Bosua took a through ball and slotted it into the net. Midway through the second Van Schaik struck again, putting in a free kick to give Charleston a 3-0 lead.
A late penalty for Nashville allowed it to get on the board as Daniel Ríos scored a PK for his fifth goal of the year.
Three Takeaways
Not Taking Advantage
In a game it looked on paper to have the advantage, Nashville couldn’t find the net in an offensively lackluster performance on the road. Using a similar lineup to its last two wins a 3-0 win at Ottawa and a 2-0 win at home against Memphis, Nashville saw flashbacks to its 2018 form in a loss to Charleston on the road. What worked the last two weeks didn’t work on Saturday night as Nashville lacked good service and good finishing.
Defense Missing
While the defense allowed few chances, Nashville couldn’t keep the few chances Charleston had out of the back of the net. Nashville allowed more than one goal for the first time this season. Charleston’s three goals were more than Nashville gave up through its five previous matches.
First Road Loss
Nashville had road woes at times throughout the 2018 season, and it looked like a more of the same in this loss in 2019. Despite a good start to the season, Nashville SC suffered a setback on Saturday night. It will need to turn it around quickly as the next two matches will also be on the road.
Up Next
Nashville SC will continue its roadtrip next Saturday night at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.