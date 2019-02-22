Nashville SC Drops Preseason Friendly on Rainy Friday Night

Nashville Soccer Club hosted its first game of 2019 on a rainy Friday night at First Tennessee Park, and was challenged by a high caliber MLS club in New York City FC in a 2-0 loss. NYCFC struck twice in the first half, on a penalty kick after a handball and a 25-yard strike from highly-touted forward Alexandru Mitrita.
ANOTHER RAINY NIGHT
It is now a tradition for Nashville SC to play MLS teams in preseason friendlies in the rain. Just over a year after its inaugural game at First Tennessee Park in 2018 against Atlanta United in a monsoon, Nashville SC played in a steady rain on Friday night. Many fans braved the weather to see Nashville take on one of the top MLS sides.
DANGEROUS DPs
New York City FC designated players Maxi Moralez and Alexandru Mitrita proved their value as each scored a first half goal. First it was Moralez who stepped up to the spot and buried the penalty kick past Nashville keeper Matt Pickens in the 28’ minute while new signing Mitrita launched a rocket into the upper corner past an outstretched hand of Pickens to double the lead. From Romania, Mitrita is reported as one of the most expensive MLS signings in league history.
BUILDING MINUTES
In the club’s first three preseason games, most Nashville players stuck to 45 minutes of game play as they gained match fitness. On Friday night, head coach Gary Smith upped the minutes from the starters to 60 with the bulk of the subs coming on the 61’ minute.
MLS SIGNINGS MAKE HOME DEBUT
Both of Nashville SC’s first MLS signings, Cameron Lancaster and Daniel Ríos made their debuts in front of the home fans. Lancaster started and played 60 minutes while Ríos came on at halftime and played the final 45. The pair played together for 15 minutes marking the first time this preseason Lancaster and Ríos played together
UP NEXT
Nashville SC will be back in action in the Music City when it plays Lipscomb University on its campus on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. The Bisons are coming off an NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2018. Tickets are available at lipscombsports.com/tickets