Nashville SC Draws with Toronto FC

On the brink of clinching the playoffs in its inaugural season, Nashville SC saw a 2-0 lead slip away in the final 15 minutes as it drew 2-2 with Toronto FC II on Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. Now Nashville SC’s playoffs hope will rest on the final game of the season when it takes on USL-leading FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.
OPPORTUNITY MISSED
Needing just one other result to go its way tonight, Nashville SC got it in a North Carolina FC loss to Louisville City. All Nashville SC had to do was win on its home field against the team at the bottom of the USL Eastern Conference. With a 2-0 lead, Nashville SC looked primed to clinch that playoff spot, but goals in the 75’ and 85’ minutes pulled Toronto level and Nashville instead earned one point instead of the full three.
UPDATED PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
The draw means Nashville still does not have its playoff spot etched in stone. However, there are still three scenarios that get Nashville SC a playoff spot. If any of the three happen, Nashville is in the playoffs.
- A Nashville SC win or draw on Saturday. Nashville will take on league-leading FC Cincinnati at home on Saturday night. It will be the third meeting of the season between the clubs after the two previous games resulted in draws. Any result for Nashville would clinch a playoff spot.
- An Ottawa Fury FC loss or draw. While Nashville sits at 48 points, Ottawa sits at 46. Any dropped points from Ottawa at home against the Charleston Battery would put them below Nashville regardless of the Nashville vs. Cincinnati result.
- A Bethlehem Steel FC loss. Bethlehem won’t play its final game until Sunday, but it currently has 47 points. Bethlehem would win a total wins tiebreaker with Nashville, so SC would need a Steel loss to keep the Steel below it in the standings.
SUPER SUB
Subbed in at the 61’ minute, Brandon Allen made an immediate impact, assisting on Nashville SC’s first goal, and scoring a second less than 10 minutes later for what appeared to be the game-sealing goal. It was the first goal for Allen since September 8. He now has eight goals in a Nashville uniform, tied for the team lead.
SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS
Nashville SC peppered the Toronto FC II net all night long. The home club put up 24 shots, had 12 go on goal, but Toronto keeper Caleb Patterson-Sewell had a career night, making 10 saves, including many of the highlight reel variety. It was the most shots and shots on target in a game for Nashville this season.
UP NEXT
It will all come down to the last game. Nashville SC against FC Cincinnati. Two cities heading into the MLS in the future with FC Cincinnati making the jump in 2019. The clubs have been rivals all season and after two previous draws, it will all be on the line on Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.