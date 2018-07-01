Nashville SC Blanks Atlanta United II on Saturday Night

Back at home and back in the win column for Nashville SC. The club from the Music City routed Atlanta United 2, 3-0, in front of almost 9,000 fans at First Tennessee Park on Saturday night.
Goals from Brandon Allen, Alan Winn and Lebo Moloto and another shutout from Matt Pickens all contributed to the victory over the Atlanta United’s second team. Nashville SC picked up a much needed three points vaulting back into the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference.
90’ in a Nutshell
Nashville SC got on the scoresheet early in the 19’ minute when a Winn cross found the foot of Allen who tapped it in near the far post for an easy marker. Allen had multiple chances throughout the first half and would have had a second if not for the quick hands of Atlanta keeper Justin Garces.
Just before the halftime whistle, Nashville caught Atlanta on the counter, with Moloto threading a pass to Winn who brought it back to his right foot and found the net. It was Winn’s third of the season and gave him a goal with the assist.
In the second half, Atlanta tried to find its way back into the game, but the Nashville defense and Pickens hung tough, denying United 2. Late in the half, it was Moloto’s turn to add a goal with an assist as he took a Ropapa Mensah ball and curled it home from the top of the box. It was a dagger from Nashville and insured the three points remained with the home team.
Goals
19’ NSH – Brandon Allen (assisted by Alan Winn)
45’ + 3 NSH – Alan Winn (assisted by Lebo Moloto)
84’ NSH – Lebo Moloto (assisted by Ropapa Mensah)
Quotables
Head Coach Gary Smith – “Alan was terrific, he was very positive, involved in an awful lot of creation and of course got an assist and a goal. I’m not sure I could have asked for much more of a performance. He came off because he’s not had bundles of football. He had a terrific hour and it was time to really inject some energy.”
Key Stat
Alan Winn – 1 goal, 1 assist. In his first start since June 9, Alan Winn showed why he is one of Nashville’s most dangerous players, throwing multiple dangerous passes into the box, recording an assist and getting a goal himself.
Standings Update
Nashville jumped over Indy Eleven and into 4th place with the three points tonight. They are just two away from second place which is currently occupied by both Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Louisville City FC.
Stroylines
– Nashville’s win improves its home record to 8-1-1 overall and 5-1-1 in USL play.
– The goals are Allen’s 4th, Winn’s 3rd and Moloto’s 5th with Nashville SC. Moloto is tied with Ropapa Mensah for the team lead in goals.
– The shutout is Matt Pickens 8th in USL play and 9th total this season. He leads all of the USL with 8 in league play.
– Winn and Moloto also contributed assists, along with Mensah, on the night.
– The three points moves Nashville into 4th place in the USL Eastern Conference with 26 points in 15 games, just two points behind 2nd place in the East.
Up Next
Nashville has its premier summer game as it will take on fellow MLS market FC Cincinnati on July 7 at Nissan Stadium, followed by a firework show. Tickets are available and can be purchased at NashvilleSC.com/tickets or by calling (615) 457-8200.