Nashville SC Blanks Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday Night

When Nashville SC needed a spark, Taylor Washington brought the fire.
The 24-year-old New York native scored his first professional goal in the 80’ minute as Nashville snapped a two-match losing skid with a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United 2 at First Tennessee Park. Nashville held their own against a beefed-up ATL UTD 2 roster that featured plenty of MLS talent.
90 in a Nutshell
The first half was a grudge match between the two sides with both teams gaining chances on either end. In his first USL start with the club, goalkeeper CJ Cochran did a solid job for Nashville and cleared an early chance for Atlanta. As the half wore on, Nashville’s Lebo Moloto had some golden opportunities on goal but his first chance was into the arms of Atlanta’s keeper and the second was pushed wide. The half ended with zeros on either side.
The first few minutes of the second half looked a lot like the first with Atlanta gaining a few early opportunities. Nashville nearly broke it open in the 70’ minute but a Ropapa Mensah header rang off the far post. Washington subbed on in the 74’ minute and immediately got to work. In the 80’ minute, Ish Jome sent a low cross through the box from the right side. Brandon Allen let it go to Washington who buried it into the empty goal frame. It was his first-ever professional goal. From there, Nashville locked it down and held on for the win.
Goals
80’ – Taylor Washington (assisted by Ish Jome)
Quotable
Head coach Gary Smith
“The key was always going to be how do we find a breakthrough. A couple of chances, I think Ropapa hit the post, I couldn’t quite see, I didn’t know whether the goalkeeper got a hand on it or not, and clear-cut chances were always going to be at a premium. In the end, of course, absolutely delighted that Taylor can seal the deal. But, I genuinely felt we were the better side. We created the better chances and I’m very, very pleased in the conduct of the group again.”
Key Stat
Atlanta United 2 – One shot on target. Nashville was able to keep ATL UTD 2 to the perimeter for most of the match despite a few set piece chances. Cochran stood up to the one shot he faced to earn his first clean sheet for Nashville SC.
Standings Update
With the win, Nashville SC now has 30 points and moves up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The result of Indy Eleven’s matchup on Thursday could shake up the standings again prior to Nashville’s next match.
First Goal of Pro Career
It took three years, but the game winner scored by Washington was his first as a pro. Winger Ish Jome played a low cross through the box. Forward Brandon Allen let it go through his legs to Washington who buried it into the open net.
Much Stronger Opponent
Although Nashville beat Atlanta United 2 3-0 just 26 days ago, this Atlanta side was a much different team, featuring five starters who have played for Atlanta United of MLS this season, including forward Romario Williams who has played 13 games and has a goal for Atlanta’s MLS side.
Cochran’s First USL Start
With a minor injury to starting keeper Matt Pickens, CJ Cochran received his first start in net for Nashville SC in USL play. He didn’t disappoint as he recorded the clean sheet to preserve the 1-0 win. It’s his second clean sheet of the season after he snagged one with Fresno FC while on loan in June.
First Pro Appearance
With Nashville’s depth being tested on the backline following an injury to Bradley Bourgeois and a suspension to London Woodberry, rookie Jordan Dunstan subbed into the game in the 90’+1 minute, making the first appearance of his professional career. He immediately made an impact, clearing a dangerous cross in late the game to seal the victory.
Short Turn Around
Nashville will take on its second MLS2 side of the week on Saturday night when it travels to Rochester, N.Y. to take on Toronto FC II. Toronto is still looking for its first win of the season at 0-15-3, so Nashville stands a good chance to pick up another result on the weekend.
Up Next
Nashville will have yet another quick turnaround as the club travels to Rochester to take on Toronto FC II on Saturday night at 5 PM.