Nashville SC Blanks Atlanta on Saturday Night

It’s not a Nashville Soccer Club match without some inclement weather. A 60-minute lightning delay interrupted a first half punctuated by two early Nashville goals to give the visitors a 2-0 win over Atlanta United 2 on Saturday night in Kennesaw, Ga.
An early own goal from Atlanta United 2 followed by a figurative lightning strike from outside the box by midfielder Matt LaGrassa gave Nashville the early 2-0 lead. Then in the 34’ minute, a 60-minute literal lightning delay interrupted the first half. From there Nashville’s defense took over to see out the three points.
Goals
4’ NSH – Own Goal – Will Vint
11’ NSH – Matt LaGrassa
Success Against Atlanta
The victory against Atlanta United 2 was Nashville’s fourth in its brief professional history. Nashville has won all four matches it has played against ATL UTD 2 and has not allowed a goal in any of the matches. The combined score of the four matches is now 8-0.
LaGrassa and Lightning
Nashville has had two games affected by lightning and midfielder Matt LaGrassa has scored in both. In Nashville SC’s previous home match against Memphis 901 FC, the start of the match was delayed an hour by lightning. LaGrassa provided the winning tally late in the second half of the 2-0 victory. Tonight, he scored before the lightning, rocketing a 25-yard strike from outside the box for Nashville’s second goal. About 20 minutes later, lightning delayed the game for 60 minutes.
Own Goal Gift
The first goal of the game was scored by Atlanta United 2, but counted for Nashville SC. With defender Kosuke Kimura applying pressure, Atlanta midfielder Will Vint struck a backpass to keeper Brendan Moore. The wet field, combined with a strong touch from Vint, caused the ball to skid by Moore and into the net in the 4’ minute.
Sparrow Keeps it Clean
Nashville keeper Connor Sparrow earned his second clean sheet in four start this season, making three saves. The third one might have been his best as he dove to his left and got his fingertips on a shot destined for the back of the net. Nashville now has four clean sheets in eight matches, with both Pickens and Sparrow earning two.
Standings Update
Nashville SC jumped to 6th place in the Eastern Conference, securing the only win on the evening in the conference. The other five Eastern Conference games already played this weekend ended in draws with each team getting one point.
Up Next
Nashville SC returns home for a massive midweek match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at First Tennessee Park. The game will be the first USL regular season match to be televised nationally on ESPN2.