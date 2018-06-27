Nashville SC Blanked by Indy 11

Indy Eleven has Nashville SC’s number. On Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park, two first half goals by the visitors broke Nashville’s unbeaten streak in the USL and perfect record at its home field with a 2-0 win.
90’ in a Nutshell
A corner led to the first Indy goal in the 16’ minute as defender Karl Ouimette was able to head in the cross from Ayoze to put Nashville behind for the first time at home. Indy doubled its lead in the 35’ minute as Justin Braun was able to beat Nashville keeper Matt Pickens low.
Nashville dominated the ball for much of the second half, but was unable to find the net as Indy’s defense hunkered in to prevent getting beat. The strategy worked as Indy recorded its seventh shutout of the season.
Goals
16’ IND Karl Ouimette (assisted by Ayoze)
35’ IND Justin Braun (assisted by Ayoze)
Quotable
NSC Head coach Gary Smith – “I think the story of the evening, really, for us was that after dominating pretty much between the penalty boxes, we weren’t clinical enough or incisive enough in their box. They got numbers behind the ball and did a pretty decent job, something that we’ve done pretty well in the past. So we had a bit of a taste our own medicine there. They were clinical enough in our penalty box to take away a good victory.”
Key Stat
Nashville SC – 8 corners. Despite getting eight corner kicks, Nashville was unable to find the net.
Standings Update
Nashville drops to 6th in the East with the loss.
Up Next
The home stand will continue on Saturday night for Nashville SC as Atlanta United 2 will come to town for the first time. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.