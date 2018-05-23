Nashville SC Adds Firepower with Acquisitions of Brandon Allen and Ismaila Jome

Nashville SC has bolstered its attack with the transfer of USL forward Brandon Allen from Bethlehem Steel FC, and the signing of free-agent winger Ismaila
Jome. Allen has been a member of a USL All-League First Team and was named the Most Valuable Player of the USL Cup Final in 2016 with New York Red Bulls II. Jome joins Nashville SC as a free agent after spending 2017 with Minnesota United of Major League Soccer (MLS) where he played alongside Allen.
“The pair of them are very good additions for this young roster and club,” Gary Smith said. “Brandon Allen has got a fabulous scoring record as a 24-year-old, not only are his statistics spot-on for where you would want a center forward to be, he’s young, he has tremendous potential, he also fits what we’re about as well. Likewise, Ismaila Jome, wide player, physically, athletically, and technically in a very good place. As a 23-year-old, he’s a good young player, certainly going to improve, hopefully as we do as a team, and as we go into what all teams will
have are some very tough stretches of games.”
Allen, 24, has scored 32 goals in 53 USL appearances between Bethlehem and New York Red Bulls II. As a Rookie in 2016, Allen took the league by storm, scoring 21 goals for Red Bulls II while winning USL Rookie of the Year. He led Red Bulls II to the USL Cup Final where he tallied a hat trick in a 5-1 win, taking home MVP honors. This season, Allen has made seven appearances for Bethlehem Steel, scoring twice.
Jome, 23, signed with Minnesota United in March 2016 for the club’s final season in the North American Soccer League (NASL). In his first professional appearance, Jome scored seven minutes after coming on the field as a substitute in a 3-1 win for Minnesota. He stayed with Minnesota as the club transitioned from the NASL to the MLS in 2017 alongside fellow Nashville SC player Justin Davis. He made 12 appearances last season with Minnesota.